A Fraser Coast man was killed in a motorbike crash off the Burnett Highway yesterday.
News

Fraser Coast man killed in motorbike crash off Burnett Hwy

Philippe Coquerand
by
13th Aug 2018 6:44 AM

A Fraser Coast man in his 50's was killed in a motorbike crash in Goomeri yesterday.

The man from Bidwill was riding his motorbike with a group heading north on the Burnett Highway, according to initial reports.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was hit by a 4WD.

"As the rider attempted to turn into Boonah Rd, a four-wheel drive travelling behind the man crashed into the motorcycle," the spokeswoman said.

The forensic crash team unit is investigating.

