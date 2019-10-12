Fraser Coast is in for the long haul

UNION: The Fraser Coast Mariners are committed to playing in the Spring Cup for as long as Bundaberg Rugby wants them to be in it.

The side is returning to the competition for the first time since 2010 after playing in the Sunshine Coast competition for the past eight years.

Mariners coach Trent Devere said the side couldn’t wait to reacquaint with Bundy opposition again.

“We’ve been in contact with Bundaberg Rugby the past few years about coming back,” he said.

“We’re very happy to come back and hope it is good for rugby in Bundaberg.”

The team is also committed to playing in the competition in the long term.

The Mariners could be returning to the Sunshine Coast competition next year if enough players and talent remain at the club.

But if it did it wouldn’t impact their commitments to the Spring Cup.

“We’re committed,” Devere said.

“For the foreseeable future we’re playing in the Spring Cup.

“The long term plan is to play there.

“We did play for two years in the Spring Cup and play in the Sunshine Coast competition.

“We can do that again if we choose to go down that path.”

The goal for the side at a minimum is to make the finals and to provide a stern test to the Bundaberg competition.

Some Bundaberg clubs firmly believe the side is one to beat.

But the Mariners believe there is a long way to go before that becomes a reality.

“We’re hoping to do well,” Devere said.

“We’ve kept an eye on the Bundaberg competition and there are quality players in it.

“We’ve had to get some new recruits in after players left.”

Some of those new recruits have come from the Island Breeze Rugby Plus team.

“They’ve been very good for us so far,” Devere said.

“We were lacking in numbers so they’ve been a massive boost.” The Mariners start their season on Saturday against the Turtles Brothers at The Waves Sports Ground. Pick up Saturday’s paper for more on the new season.