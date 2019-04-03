Why censured Fraser Anning is still smiling

EVEN as ultra-conservative senator Fraser Anning was condemned on the floor of Parliament today, he also recorded a big win.

His political outfit, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, was finally registered with the electoral commission just days out from the federal election being called.

It means he will be able to run candidates under the party banner in Queensland and other states.

The party name will be able to appear above the line on the Senate ballot paper, boosting Senator Anning's election chances, while if the party secures more than 4 per cent of the vote in any seat or the Senate it will qualify for electoral funding.

His attempts at registering the party hit several snags along the way, with a temporary withdrawal due to paperwork issues, as well as complaints from the National party that it was too similar.

National Party NSW state director Ross Cadell, in a submission to the Australian Electoral Commission, said it was "highly likely" electors would be confused or mistaken, while a member of the public lodged a submission saying it was a "transparent and frankly ridiculous attempt to hitch his wagon to an established state and federal political party".

At the time, a spokesman for Senator Anning said no reasonable person would think a relationship existed between Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, or Conservative Nationals, and the National Party.

An AEC spokesman confirmed the party had been officially registered on Tuesday and said an announcement was imminent.

While the party will be registered as Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, it withdrew a request to use the abbreviated name "Conservative Nationals".

Senator Anning came to Parliament as a One Nation Senator, replacing Malcolm Roberts who was ineligible due to citizenship issues, but split from the party within an hour of being sworn in.

He briefly joined Katter's Australian Party but was kicked out after just a few months for repeatedly calling for a ban on "non-European" migration.