Senator Fraser Anning visited Hervey Bay on Tuesday for a meeting with his Conservative Nationals candidate for Hinkler, Aaron Erskine.
Fraser Anning reveals preferences in surprise visit to Bay

Blake Antrobus
30th Apr 2019 1:54 PM
CONTROVERSIAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has paid a surprise visit to Hervey Bay for a meeting with his Hinkler candidate Aaron Erskine.

It is the second time Mr Anning, a former publican at the Granville Hotel, has visited the Fraser Coast after a stopove in November last year.

The former One Nation Senator also revealed his How to Vote card for the Hinkler region, with incumbent LNP member Keith Pitt second on his list.

Greens candidate Anne Jackson has been placed last.

Numerous candidates across Hinkler and Wide Bay, including representatives for Labor, the Greens and numerous independents, are placing Mr Anning's Conservative Nationals Party last on their preference list ahead of polling day.

Mr Pitt is also placing Mr Erskine last on his voting cards, just below Ms Jackson.

The move could mean Mr Erskine and the Conservative Nationals candidate for Wide Bay Jasmine Smith may struggle on election day when votes are factored down to preferences.

Mr Erskine, a Hervey Bay businessman with a background in information and communication technology, said he wanted to see funds currently given to the United Nations and foreign aid re-allocated to Australian infrastructure and industry growth.

