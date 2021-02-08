Frantic search for baby floating in water

A large-scale search will pick up again today after bystanders raised the alarm when they spotted what they believed to be a baby wrapped in plastic in the water at a popular Sydney beach.

Emergency services were called to Yarra Bay, La Perouse, in Sydney's southeast at around 5pm on Sunday evening following reports of an object - believed to be a deceased infant - floating in the water.

The search was abandoned last night.

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended the scene and commenced an investigation.

Several witnesses told police they had seen the baby wrapped in a plastic bag floating in shallow water.

Helicopters, paramedics, water police and divers descended on the area, with efforts concentrated on the rocky outcrop between Frenchmen's Beach and Yarra Bay.

The multi-agency search of the area included assistance from the Police Marine Area Command, Polair, Public Order and Riot Squad and several rescue helicopters and NSW Ambulance.

However, due to poor visibility and a lack of further sightings, the search was suspended at 7.45pm.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

The search is now due to recommence at 7am today.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

