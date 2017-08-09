24°
News

Frank film puts the spotlight on death

Javier Encalada
| 9th Aug 2017 2:13 PM
MEMORIES: Peter Short with son Mitchell in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.
MEMORIES: Peter Short with son Mitchell in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANYONE with a death wish must have a powerful reason for it.

One of those people was Peter Short, the late CEO of the multi-billion Shell Coles Express company.

Charismatic, ruthless and straight talking, he always got what he wanted.

When he was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer on his 57th birthday and told he had between three and nine months to live, he was challenged in a way he never had been before.

Mr Short started a campaign to be allowed to die with dignity and to have control over the terms of his death, and is the subject of the documentary Fade to Black.

The film offers a complete timeline about euthanasia around the world, and compiles a thorough list of the political movement around the issue in Australia.

This documentary is about Mr Short, an advocate of euthanasia, and although it features people who oppose it the feature largely follows the advocate's journey to get the bill passed.

Fearing a slow, painful death as his body wasted away in a hospital ward, Mr Short obtained the illegal, lethal drug Nembutal from dying with dignity activist Dr Rodney Syme.

With Nembutal in hand, he made it his final mission in life to ensure that all Australians have the same right to choose their own death.

SOLUTION OR PROBLEM?: A bottle of Nembutal in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.
SOLUTION OR PROBLEM?: A bottle of Nembutal in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.

With his wife and son in tow, he became an outspoken physician assisted suicide activist, travelling the country talking to everyone from politicians to taxi drivers about the right to die with dignity.

The film delves into Short's point of view on euthanasia before and after his experience with palliative care.

It's also a heartbreaking document of the painful path followed by an Australian family.

FIGHTER: Peter Short receiving cancer treatment in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.
FIGHTER: Peter Short receiving cancer treatment in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.

Two successful indiegogo campaigns raised almost $200,000 to complete the project, making it one of the crowd-funding platform's most successful initiatives.

Fade to Black is a valuable document of information that records a man's biggest achievement in life: making us talk about death - not a simple issue.

No matter what your religious belief, your political position or your level of fear of the inevitable, Fade to Black is an interesting, well-made documentary that will get people talking about the issue.

Fade to Black will be shown at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg, at 10am on Thursday, August 24.

Fade to Black

  • Stars: Peter Short, Rodney Syme, Richard Di Natale, Andrew Denton.
  • Director: Jeremy Ervine
  • Running time: 90min
  • Reviewer: Javier Encalada
  • Verdict: 4/5
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  death film movie review whatson

BREAKING: Light pole falls on power line after crash

BREAKING: Light pole falls on power line after crash

A STREET light has fallen on a power line after a car crashed into it this afternoon.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows gym hero saving business

CCTV has captured a suspected firebug at a local laundromat.

CCTV catches fire bug at laundromat

Former drug addict asks for more community service

BACK IN COURT: The magistrate said it was to Amelia Bessant-Probert's credit she was willing to do her community service hours.

Court hears use is now "very different woman”

Domino's to give away 10,001 free pizzas today

The pizza wars are truly upon us.

Local Partners

Two young children robbed of their dad

A YOUNG Queensland man has lost his battle with a common disease leaving behind a heart broken family including two young children.

PHOTOS: Cane2Coral a huge hit once again

WINNING SMILE: All the action from the Cane to Coral.

Runners from 1 to 89 years old take part in new Cane2Coral

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Cutest Instagram celeb to help cupcake cause in Bundy

Olly the pug will be doing his bit to raise funds for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day.

Olly's ready to sweeten your day

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet in his climate change sequel.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Country legend Glen Campbell dies

Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to US media reports. Picture: AFP

He was 81.

AS NEW VILLA WITH EXTRA ROOM TO PARK THE CARAVAN

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $285,000

An immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa offering additional room for the caravan or motor home. The Villa offers a double gate beside the home with room to...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY

16 Mahoney Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented country cottage styled home is certainly full of charm. Placed on a nice quiet street overlooking spacious wide opened paddocks, it...

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

REDUCED BY $10,000 - CALL NOW!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $309,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION!!! Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF 30 ACRES

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self-sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up