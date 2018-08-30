Man ‘incited children to have sex with each other’

A MAN who allegedly incited children to have sex with each other was the "white sheep" of the notorious Colt family, his lawyer says.

The 49-year-old man - given the court-ordered pseudonym Frank Colt - is accused of horrific child abuse uncovered in Australia's largest incest investigation.

It allegedly took place at a water tank on his family's filthy and isolated southern NSW farm, which police raided in 2012 before taking away inbred kids who were severely malnourished and illiterate.

Frank, who's charged with four counts of inciting sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10, was denied bail at Sydney's Central Local Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Sharon Freund said there's evidence indicating Frank was involved in "duress and secrecy" and he posed an unacceptable risk of endangering vulnerable witnesses.

But defence solicitor Robert Bucksath sought to discredited the accusations from one young male alleged witness, claiming his police statement was "rambling and confused".

Prosecutor Katharine Jeffreys said three children escaped from care to rejoin the clan following the April arrests of eight Colt family members in simultaneous police operations in South Australia, West Australia and NSW.

Of that trio, one child remains with the family while the other two are living separately but remain in contact, the court heard.

Some of the rescued youngsters could not speak intelligibly, use toilet paper or brush their teeth, and Ms Jeffreys said many suffered developmental, cognitive and physical impairments which made them particularly susceptible to coercion.

But Mr Bucksath said his client had been unfairly painted with the same brush as his relatives who he admitted were the subject of "abhorrent" paedophilia allegations, and urged the magistrate not to "get too caught up with the emotion of this".

"We have all heard the term 'black sheep of the family'. In this case we might call (Frank) the white sheep of the family," he said.

He claimed detectives were lying about Frank having an extensive criminal history in WA that included aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and threatening to kill, adding that police would go to great lengths to "mislead the court".

A court has previously heard the Colts led a nomadic lifestyle on the fringe of society in squalor and would flee across borders overnight to avoid arrest.

But Mr Bucksath argued Frank was gainfully employed in WA during the time of his alleged crimes, owned property there with his now dead wife and was a "productive member of society".