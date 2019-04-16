Menu
SOUL ORIGIN: Revolutionising fresh fast food.
Franchise looking to freshen up Bundy's menus

16th Apr 2019 5:15 PM
AN OPPORTUNITY exists for a franchisee to get on board with Bundaberg's first Soul Origin fast food store.

The chain offers a wide range of healthy fresh food specialising from salads to sandwiches.

The Soul Origin team works with you to establish your own Soul Origin store, and provides you every opportunity for success.

Their menu is backed up with experience and knowledge in operations, marketing, training, product development, franchising and passion.

Franchisees are expected to operate their business efficiently and professionally, in a fun and dynamic culture, whilst providing customer satisfaction and value for money.

For more information on franchising opportunities visit the Soul Origin website at http://bit.ly/2UG8EJ4.

