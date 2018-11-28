Bizarre neighbourhood dispute ends in alleged shooting

A police officer inspects the car believed to be involved in the shooting incident at a property in Pimpama. Photo: Regi Varghese

THE Wensley family had been harassed in their Pimpama home twice on Boxing Day 2016 by Francesco Surace before he allegedly returned for a third time and shot two people with a shotgun, a jury was told.

The court was told Raymond Wensley, 60, became so incensed by the continued intrusion he used a tractor to overturn Surace's car.

Giuseppe Surace, 41, was by his brother Francesco Surace's side and allegedly attacked Raymond Wensley with a metal pole.

Francesco Surace, 42, then allegedly fired off two shots, one into the face of Isaac Wensley, 26, causing him to lose sight in one eye and the other allegedly into his father, Raymond Wensley's groin.

Francesco and Giuseppe Surace both pleaded not guilty yesterday in the Brisbane Supreme Court two counts of attempted murder.

Giuseppe also pleaded not guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told the jury the harassment began about 7am on Boxing Day when Francesco walked into the Wensleys' Old Wharf Rd home.

"He said, 'I am here to claim my land rights'," Mr Meredith said. He said Surace claimed the Wensleys were trespassing.

The jury was told Raymond Wensley confronted him and Francesco Surace kicked at him and threatened to kill him.

Police arrested Francesco Surace and he was later released on the condition he not approach the Wensleys.

The jury was told that by 4pm that afternoon Francesco Surace had returned to the property to pick up a pink car which was left there earlier that morning.

"Raymond Wensley got quite irate after the second incident … he took the tractor down and turned the vehicle over," Mr Meredith said.

"He clearly should not have done that."

Francesco Surace left and it is alleged returned with his younger brother Giuseppe.

Giuseppe Surace attacked first, hitting at Raymond Wensley with a metal pole, the court was told.

When Isaac Wensley moved to protect his father, Francesco Surace allegedly shot him in the face before turning the gun on Raymond Wensley.

Mr Meredith told the jury Isaac had lost sight in one eye and had almost lost sight in the other eye.

He alleged a police later searched Francesco Surace's home and found a sawn off shotgun in a blue and white backpack which could have been used to shoot the Wensleys.

The trial continues today.

