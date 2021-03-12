FRAGMENTS FOUND: Virus traces detected in local wastewater

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has urged anyone showing covid symptoms to get tested. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Bundaberg locals are being urged to get tested if they show covid symptoms with fragments of SARS-CoV-2 being found in a local wastewater treatment plant.

Fragments of the virus were detected at the Millbank wastewater treatment plant, as well as the treatment plant at Gibson Island in Brisbane South.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell,” she said.

“It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested – we can't be complacent, we’re still in this pandemic.

“It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread.

“We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland.

“It’s also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious.”

If you’d like to know which suburbs are included this catchment, visit the Queensland Health wastewater areas web page.

For more information about Queensland’s wastewater surveillance program, visit the Queensland Health website.

To access a full list of COVID-19 testing locations, with interactive map and postcode search, click here.

