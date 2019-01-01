Foxy on fire for 2018

NUMBER ONE: Foxy Fireball is the Bundaberg greyhound of the year after winning the final race of the year.

GREYHOUNDS: Bundaberg trainer Marie Richards says there is one secret to the success of Foxy Fireball.

Foxy Fireball won the Bundaberg greyhound of the year award for last year on Saturday at Thabeban Park, winning the final race of the year in race eight.

She won by less than five lengths to Rope a Dope in second with Fashion Flirt in third.

The win moved Foxy Fireball to 58 points in the club tally, one ahead of Cambla Lala that led on 57 points but wasn't racing in the final weekend of the year.

"It was sensational but it was a mixed feeling,” Foxy Fireball owner David Plummer said.

"The other dog (Cambla Lala) was out with injury so all we had to do was win.

"But we're very proud of her.”

Foxy Fireball's win is the first for owner Plummer but not the first for trainer Richards.

She has now claimed the crown three times, including twice in 2006 and 2007 with Looking Foxy.

"We were reasonably confident she could do it,” she said.

"She didn't race last week so we knew we had to do something this week to get the win.”

Richards revealed the success comes with an understanding of the dog.

"We listen to our dog,” she said.

"We know when she is tired she shouldn't be racing.

"When she is happy and wants to race then that's when we race her. You need to know your dog.”

Foxy Fireball will be back this year competing with plans to race her as much as possible.

The aim is to go back-to-back.

"She'll compete in the qualifiers for the Country Cup and if she makes the finals, she'll go to Brisbane,” Plummer said.

"I think we'll get another year of racing out of Foxy Fireball.”

Richards hoped Foxy Fireball could compete but then retire to become a mother.

The Bundaberg Greyhound Club will be back racing on Saturday in the first meet of the year.