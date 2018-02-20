Foxy Fireball puts best paws forward

HERVEY Bay business owner David Plummer's two-year-old greyhound Foxy Fireball has taken out the Bundaberg Greyhounds Young Guns Final with ease.

The race was held at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club and was for young greyhounds who had only raced for about six months.

Mr Plummer said it was Foxy's fifth ever race and despite having a slow start, she thrashed her opponents at the finish.

"It was Foxy's first run at 550 metres," he said.

"She started late, she was behind everyone at the start and ended up winning by about six lengths, so she did really well.

"In this particular race I boxed Foxy... I can see part of it (the race) from there, but I have no idea when she gets to the finish line.

"It's not until the steward will say, okay in this case you're number one, and you feel great.

"My trainer Graeme was in tears, he dotes on those dogs, they're his whole world."

NUMBER ONE: Foxy Fireball won the Bundaberg Greyhounds Young Guns final by six lengths. Uncle Rusty's Photos Bundaberg

Mr Plummer and his wife Nancy were introduced to the sport last year by greyhound trainers Graeme and Marie Richards.

"My trainers have been clients of mine for about 20 years, so they always talked about them, and then in May last year they came up and said 'someone's offered us a dog for sale, but we don't want it, we'll train it, do you want to buy it?'.

"And I think why not, and from there I got hooked."

ALL SMILES: Foxy Fireball with owners Nancy and David Plummer and her trainers Graeme and Marie Richards Uncle Rusty's Photos Bundaberg

He said during the lead up to a race, he will visit Graeme and Marie's property to assist with training.

"I'm there twice a week for the actual pre-race training and I'll pop out another time just to help around the kennels and do the little jobs like clean the kennels or pick up the poo," he said.

Foxy's next big race is the Bundaberg Cup in March and from there Mr Plummer said he hoped Foxy will be ready for a Brisbane event.