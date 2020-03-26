Foxtel opens up library to all subscribers

Foxtel has opened up its content library and data to its subscribers to help them make it through the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions.

From today, Foxtel customers will have more content to enjoy with access to the full range of drama, entertainment, lifestyle, documentaries, reality, Kids2 TV channels and on demand libraries.

Foxtel Now customers will also have Drama Extra, Docos, Pop, Lifestyle and Kids added to their Essentials, Pop or Lifestyle packs.

Do yourself a favour and watch Chika Yasumura and Scott Ryan in the excellent Mr Inbetween. Picture: Foxtel

Customers do not need to activate the changes, which will be in place until May 31.

Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Delany said he hoped the move would make it easier for families to survive spending more time at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've opened up all of our tiers to everyone. So no matter what your package, you will get all of our drama, our entertainment, our lifestyle documentaries, our reality and our kids," he said.

"We're all in this together and we want them to know that Foxtel is there for them. These initiatives provide customers with an even better entertainment experience in their homes with more content, access on more screens and more data, all at no extra charge."

Foxtel GO users will now also be able to stream from their device to a television and unlimited broadband data will be provided to all Foxtel Broadband and Foxtel NBN customers.

"It's confusing times and I know after watching the Prime Minister last night, I took the very strong hint we that we should stay at home," Mr Delany said.

"So this should give a Foxtel subscription even more value and utility during this period and make it a lot easier for a lot of people to be in one small place.

"For kids who are spending more time at home, the additional range of documentary content including BBC Earth and National Geographic will help them continue to learn more about the world around us."

The NRL maybe on hold but League fans can watch a new show line up with 38 hours of live content during the lockdown. Picture: AAP

Foxtel is also keeping sports lovers satisfied with the latest news and best entertainment in the game during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday, FOX LEAGUE introduced a new show line up with 38 hours of live content across the week.

FOX LEAGUE will also re-live the greatest moments in the game's history by rolling out some of the best performances from rugby league's biggest superstars as well as the greatest Tests and State of Origin matches of all time.

"As, you know, in a world where there is no live sport, there are still sports fans and our sports followers are saying to us, keep going," Mr Delany said.

Now is a good time to re-watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

Originally published as Foxtel opens up library to all subscribers