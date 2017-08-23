Foxtel and bottles of rum in MP's gift bag

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jerome Flynn in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

WHILE most TV lovers have a Foxtel subscription to watch the latest episode of Game of Thrones or catch some live sport, that's not the case for Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

Many of Mr Pitt's parliamentary colleagues were scrambling to update their register of interests with their pay-TV subscriptions, worth up to $1600 a year, after the ABC began contacting federal MPs about not declaring their free TV subscriptions.

Treasurer Scott Morrison, Industry Minister Arthur Sinodinos and Labor MPs Anthony Albanese and Tim Watts, and crossbench senator Derryn Hinch have also added the Foxtel or Austar subscriptions to their register.

The pay TV lobby group - the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association, offers the freebie to all federal parliamentarians for their electorate offices.

Mr Pitt disclosed his Foxtel subscription on July 28, before the ABC began questioning MPs.

"I have always complied, and will continue to comply, with the laws around the Register of Members' Interests, which is publicly available online for anyone to view,” Mr Pitt said.

"The service (Foxtel) is located in the electorate office and it is used to stay up-to-date with news, including world news and any developing stories or for example, National Press Club addresses, through channels such as A-Pac and Sky News.”

Mr Pitt has also declared 24 700ml bottles of Bundaberg Rum to the value of $960 and a corporate ticket from the NRL to State of Origin Game 3 for an undisclosed amount.

Free TV subscriptions seems to be grey area for some politicians, with some MPs saying it wasn't worth disclosing.