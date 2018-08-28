The new way you’ll see movies

Thor: Ragnarok is one of the many movies available to stream in the Just Landed category

WE'VE all been there. You're at home, staring at the TV, wondering whether you want to kick back to a new release blockbuster, a classic side-splitting comedy or the perfect edge-of-your-seat action flick. Well, the days of stewing over the decision making process have finally come to an end, and it's all down to the simple click of a button.

Today Foxtel launched FoxFlicks, a new streaming video on demand service that makes the selection process easy thanks to a series of specialised content playlists set up to suit your every mood and taste.

In an industry game-changer, the service is available at no extra cost to Foxtel Movie subscribers (with internet connected iQ3 and iQ4 boxes) and offers more than 1000 titles available to stream, with a new movie added to the star-studded roster daily.

Even better, the playlists offer something for everyone.

There’s more than 1000 titles available to stream from all six major Hollywood studios.

'Just Landed' is full of all the latest new releases such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Thor: Ragnarok, Mother! and Transformers: The Last Knight.

There's something for everyone in 'Family Flicks' with The Incredibles, Paddington, Moana, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Mrs Doubtfire.

'OD on Action' will get your adrenaline pumping with classics such as Total Recall, Air Force One, Con Air, Dirty Harry, Face/Off and Assassin's Creed.

Respected movie critic Margaret Pomeranz has also narrowed down some of her personal faves in 'What Margaret Likes …' (think La La Land, Lion, Breathe, Nocturnal Animals), 'So Bad It's Good' says what it is (Striptease, Lesbian Vampire Killers, White Chicks), 'LMAO' provides the chuckles (Bad Moms 2, Knocked Up, Mean Girls) and diehard romantics will fall in love with 'You Had Me at Hello…'(Jerry Maguire, Pretty Woman, The Bodyguard, Dirty Dancing).

You can use the force anytime you like

"A new movie every day of the year, and over 1000 movies on demand at any time for our customers - this is Foxtel like never before," says Patrick Delany, Foxtel CEO.

"We are revolutionising how we present movies and giving Foxtel viewers an easy, simple way to stream a huge line-up of movies when they want, and how they want, all part of the Movies package.

"The depth of programming, combined with our first run deals with the major studios, ensures FoxFlicks delivers our viewers unrivalled premium movies in a personalised and customised way," adds Mr Delany.

It's been a busy year for the Australian premium content streaming company.

Even the Bad Moms are in a tizz

In June, Foxtel and Fox Sports merged into a single company, with News Corp (the publisher of news.com.au) now the majority owner.

In August Foxtel announced in an Australian-first the launch of its own 4K channel, which is set to deliver next-generation TV to its subscribers, and the arrival of the iQ4, its most advanced streaming set top box yet.

Aussie cricket fans will be the first to benefit from the new channel, with Foxtel planning to shoot all Australian Tests, One Day Internationals, and selected Big Bash matches in crisp 4K resolution.

The new channel, set to launch in October, will also showcase documentaries, concerts and movies.