Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

Emma Reid
by
28th Dec 2018 9:15 AM

A PAIR of peafowl have been holding up traffic as they hit the shops in East Bundaberg this morning.

A peacock and his bird were spotted lined up outside a number of stores waiting for the doors to open.

Lifeline Superstore Bundaberg posted a pic of the elegant male window browsing about 8am.

Cars came to a halt to let the pair cross the busy street outside the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks barrel.

Residents took to social media to share their rare sightings of the couple.

One person questioned where the birds had escaped from.

At this stage it isn't clear where the birds came from, but anyone with information can contact reporter Emma Reid to help solve the mystery on 4153 8513.

The male peafowl are known for their piercing calls and their extravagant plumage and are known as peacocks, while the female is called a peahen and is a little more dull in colour.

