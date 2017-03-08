Fourth suspicious fire in Burnett Heads in four months

Police guard the scene of the shed fire. Photo Contributed

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services crews responded to a fire that left a shed and its contents destroyed in Burnett Heads today, and it's not the first time.

It's the second "suspicious shed fire" to occur in the suburb in the past three months and the fourth suspicious fire in the region since November last year.

At about 4am, three fire crews fought the blaze on Zunker St, behind a fish and chip shop and across the road from the Lighthouse Hotel.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Jonathan Blackley said occupants of a nearby unit self-evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

A map outlining the suspicious fires around Burnett Heads.

"It took about half an hour to get the fire under control," he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman, who lives in the nearby unit, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation at about 5.30am.

Yesterday the taped off area was guarded by police as investigations into the fire began.

It rounds off four suspicious fires in four months.

On November 6 last year, a toilet block at Jack Strathdee Memorial Park was deliberately lit.

Then on January 23, a historic boat shed on Kelly St burnt to the ground in the early hours of the morning.

And just last month, on February 25, a large grass fire threatened homes on Rowlands Rd.

Criminal Investigation Branch detective senior sergeant Michael Bishop said all incidents were being investigated and no one had been charged.



Police have spoken to a number of witnesses.



It is still unknown whether the fires were related.

"As always police appeal to members of the public to provide any information that they may possess to either their local police station or if people wish to remain anonymous, via a call to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.

Depending on the nature of an incident and the available evidence, Det Snr Sgt Bishop said an arson charge carried a potential penalty of life imprisonment.

