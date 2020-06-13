Menu
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Movies

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

by Dave McNary
13th Jun 2020 12:35 PM

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth Matrix film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Matrix movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the Matrix sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The film was set to hit theatres in October.

In addition, Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021 date previously occupied by Matrix 4.

