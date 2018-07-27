Fourth hospital in the works for Bundy

IN THE WORKS: Plans to build a new private day surgery hospital in Bundaberg have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

PLANS to build a new private day surgery hospital in Bundaberg have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council, with BPDH Unit Trust looking to establish a facility at Kensington.

According to the town planning report lodged on Tuesday, the proposal would see a new day hospital built at 51 Johanna Boulevard providing a broad range of outpatient services, including ophthalmology and endoscopy surgery.

The development application cites the number of surgeries performed per day would range between about six and 30, depending on the type of surgery performed and the surgeon, with patients expected to be in and out in no more than three hours.

Bundaberg surgeon Jai Panchapakesan of Dr Jai Eye Centre is the one driving the project as he looks to establish the region's first exclusive day hospital, which would open during the week and employ approximately 10-12 full-time staff, including administration and nurses.

Building your own hospital is a big project, but an exciting one for Dr Panchapakesan.

"Hospitals have two components, the building and then there's a very complicated regulatory framework,” he said.

"That process has taken a lot of time to make sure that everything is built to national standard and fully compliant to Queensland Health standards.”

For Dr Panchapakesan, a day-surgery only hospital makes sense, and he hopes he can be the one to deliver it for Bundaberg.

"It's the first purely day hospital for Bundaberg,” he said.

"It's a growing town and I think increasingly most cities have specialist day hospitals and we thought it's something Bundaberg doesn't have.

"We thought it would be a great fit for the town, offering people better access to day surgical care.”

Dr Panchapakesan said he planned to start slowly then build up the services by opening the facility to a range of doctors with day surgery cases.

He said day surgery was growing in Australia and around the world as it allowed patients to get home quicker and recover, while advances in technology reduced the time required to stay in hospital.

Involved with the concept and design of the proposed hospital, Dr Panchapakesan said the project would give him the opportunity to build the facility he'd always wanted to work in.

"I'm building it as a surgeon, though my eyes.”

If approved, construction of the project would commence immediately, with Dr Panchapakesan hoping to see its first patients in the second quarter of 2019.

The new application comes amid a flurry of medical-focussed development activity in the region.

This week the State Government announced a new or revamped Bundaberg Hospital was one step closer, with the project added to the Building Queensland's infrastructure pipeline report.

The Friendly Society Private Hospital will open an emergency department in September, which will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Earlier this month Bundaberg Mater Hospital joined forces with GenesisCare to open a state-of-the-art cancer care facility, delivering high-quality radiation therapy to patients in the region

Work is also nearing completion on Grace Family Practice's new purpose-built doctors surgery along Bargara Rd.