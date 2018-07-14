Menu
Fourth case of meningococcal disease reported on Coast

14th Jul 2018 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

A FOURTH case of meningococcal disease has been detected on the Sunshine Coast, the second in just three weeks.

At the same time last year, there were two cases reported on Queensland Health's notifiable conditions register.

There were five in total in 2017 and only one in 2016.

The most recent case was reported in the week commencing July 2, with another in mid-June.

Meningococcal disease is an acute bacterial infection that can cause death within hours if not recognised and treated in time.

There have been 27 cases recorded across Queensland so far this year, 10 less than at the same time last year.

