Fourteen firefighting crews on scene of Bundy bushfire

UPDATE, 4.45pm: FOURTEEN Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Neils Road, Rosedale.

The fire broke out about 12.30pm today and is posing no threat to property.

Firefighters are conducting backburning operations in the area to contain the blaze.

Smoke may affect residents in Rosedale, Lowmead and Baffle Creek. Those affected should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so residents should drive with caution and to conditions. Residents should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

EARLIER: RESIDENTS are being urged to stay informed as firefighters monitor a bushfire at Rosedale.

The fire is travelling from Neils Rd to Cattle Station Rd.

No properties are under threat at this stage.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Drivers are being asked to drive to the conditions and to be aware the smoke could hide firefighters or animals in the path of traffic.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is asking people to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

What you should do:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (eg, identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

Keep up to date by:

Follow QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Stay tuned to your local radio station

Visit the Rural Fire Service website

Further information:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.