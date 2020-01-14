Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Four youths pulled from roof of detention centre

by Joe Attanasio
14th Jan 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been called in to help remove a group of inmates from the roof of a notorious juvenile detention centre in Sydney's west

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command were called to the facility just after 12:30 pm following reports of youths on the roof.

 

Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News
Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News

 

Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News
Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News


Local police were assisted by specialist commands and staff from Youth Justice NSW in the operation.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Communities and Justice said there are no known injuries at this point.

"Youth Justice Staff and Corrective Services are responding to an incident at Cobham Youth Justice Centre," she said.

"Up to four detainees are involved. No injuries have been reported at this time."

The incident was peacefully resolved several hours later.

More Stories

Show More
crime detention centre juvenile offenders police prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

        premium_icon Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

        Crime A man says he was caught drug driving after being spiked with meth at a party he attended with his son.

        OPINION: Did we all overlook a pivotal moment for Taiwan?

        premium_icon OPINION: Did we all overlook a pivotal moment for Taiwan?

        News Catch up on Five Minutes with Fielding

        • 14th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
        Ideas brew for next year’s School Savvy pop-up shop

        Ideas brew for next year’s School Savvy pop-up shop

        News School Savvy is replenishing its stock after the first day of the pop-up shop as...

        • 14th Jan 2020 3:15 PM