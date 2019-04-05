FOUR-WHEEL DRIVING: Classifications lead to right track

SO, YOU are now the proud owner of a new - or new to you - four-wheel drive.

Wouldn't it be good if there was a guide you could use to pre-empt what the tracks would be like before you headed out?

A four-wheel-drive track classification system may be the guide you are looking for, similar to the system used down south for the ski runs.

Tracks take us to hidden places.

Suitable for beginners to experienced drivers, a system like this has been implemented in Victoria for some time and was put together by Four Wheel Drive Victoria, in conjunction with Parks Victoria and the Department of Environment, Lands, Water and Planning.

The four track ratings are Green Circle (easy), Blue Square (medium), Black Diamond (difficult) and Double Black Diamond (very difficult). Each are rated for dry conditions and use three separate and distinct criteria to assess the track.

Track smoothness and clearances (such as ruts, corrugations, rocks, river depth), track surface stability (slipperiness, including river crossing base condition) and track gradient (that is, how steep) are taken into account and when used in conjunction with a matrix of variables the track is classified to suit.

Bundaberg Four-Wheel-Drive Club members spent a weekend recently doing training with Four Wheel Drive Victoria chief executive Wayne Hevey and head trainer Gary Doyle to be able to assess tracks, with the system hopefully being adopted Australia-wide with a database of tracks available to drive.

The project is expected to give responsible four-wheel drivers a greater knowledge of suitable tracks for the capabilities of their vehicle and their skills, reduce track damage by being prepared for the conditions, improve local tourism by promoting the routes and the ability to pinpoint areas for maintenance on the higher-use tracks.

The added safety benefits through better planning of suitable routes, fewer four-wheel drivers on unsuitable tracks and potentially safer use by emergency services (such as visiting firefighters) all lead towards a system that can only benefit anyone who uses the outdoor areas we love.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four-Wheel-Drive Club and activities we have on, email bundy4wd@bigpond. com, visit www.bundaberg4wd club.com, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.