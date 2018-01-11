Four-wheel drives tackle rocky bypass

ROUGH RIDE: Ross Argent from the Bundaberg 4WD Club tackles a creek crossing on the group's most recent trip to Fraser Island.

WADDY Point campground near Orchid Beach was the place to be for the Bundaberg 4WD Club's annual trip over the holidays.

Twelve vehicles joined the convoy, with members spending their days checking out the tourist spots at the top end of the island as well as a bit of fishing and bait gathering thrown in to fill in the days.

For first-time trippers, catching a beach worm was high on the list of must-dos, especially after watching someone get one and make it look easy.

Trips to the Sandy Cape Lighthouse always entertain, with the Ngkala Rocks bypass a good spot to entertain the crowd as vehicles got stuck in the soft sand.

First-time worm catchers Richard and Michelle Moseley and Cameron Hanlon.

Once past the rocks the run up the beach to Sandy Cape was no challenge with good tides allowing for plenty of room to drive. Walks to the lighthouse, built in 1870, World War II bunkers and grave sites gave members an idea of the hardships endured back when the lighthouse was manned.

Platypus Bay was a highlight for the group, as the track was closed in 2001 but has been reopened recently. Although driving along the beach is restricted to about 500m, it is an idyllic spot to rest and refresh in the calm, clear waters of the sheltered bay.

The contrast from the open beach on the eastern side of the island to what the western side offers is amazing.

The beach is on par with Whitehaven Beach at the Whitsundays and has to be seen to be believed. There is talk of the track being closed off again, but the locals and four-wheel drive clubs are fighting to keep access open for all.

The group get their photo taken next the wretck of the Maheno.

Wathumba Creek is another spot on the western side of the island that is worth a look. At high tide the water is turquoise in colour and clear. Unfortunately the weather was against us the day we decided to do the trip, with torrential rain falling, and the track turned into a river.

Even though we have been to the island more times than we can remember, it always has something different to offer.

We had never experienced the water on the track like that before, or the influx of mosquitoes under the umbrellas when we got out to walk down and check the beach.

The Champaign Pools are a tourist hot spot and always a popular stop. The bubble effect caused by the waves breaking over the rocks was in full swing with backpackers unaware of the force of the water.

Heavy seas and strong winds constantly change the amount of sand in the pools. This is the beauty of the island; it changes from day to day, with massive amounts of sand being moved from spot to spot depending on the weather.

The climb to the top of Indian Head is also another favourite pastime, with views across the bay to Waddy Point and down the main beach.

Visits to the Maheno and Eli Creek with the obligatory photo shoot at the Maheno documents the toll time and tide has on the ship.

To find out more on the club and activities we have on, contact us via email, bundy4wd@bigpond.com, on the net at www.bundaberg

4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.