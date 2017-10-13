Four-wheel drivers head to Kenilworth

- Brad Praed, Bundaberg 4WD Club

KENILWORTH, a small town in the upper Mary Valley area of the Sunshine Coast, was the base for the 37th annual Four Wheel Drive Queensland Corroboree.

The event attracts four-wheel-drive club members from all over Queensland as they join together for a weekend of activities in and around the local area.

This year's gathering was based at the Bluff Creek Campgrounds and provided an excellent venue for the nearly 300 vehicles to head out on the various tracks and trips that had been organised for us.

Trips were rated from self drive (easy) to double black diamond (very difficult).

Each vehicle was required to have certain items suitable for the rating they signed up for.

Brad Newth heading out on a trip.

The more difficult trips suggested suspension lift kits, mud terrain tyres, traction control or diff locks fitted.

With trips rated, the drivers could make an informed decision on where they would like to head.

Panel damage or undercarriage damage could also occur, but that comes with the territory if you like to try the harder tracks.

The Imbil Sate Forest and Kenilworth State Forest has a multitude of tracks and terrains.

An event like the corroboree, where the trips have been run by the organisers and the trip leaders were familiar with the terrain, allowed visiting club members to get a sample of the area without the worry of getting lost.

The weekend is not just about the drives.

Looking down at the camp.

The annual country meeting is held and allows the club members in attendance to meet with the executive committee that speaks on behalf of all Four Wheel Drive Queensland Club members and have an input at the state level meeting in person.

Other activities on site included the inter club challenge, being the tug of war (which the recovery straps were used instead of rope) and also the car stuff where 26 people managed to squeeze into a short wheel base Mitsubishi four-wheel drive.

Raffle tickets for more than $17,000 worth of donated prizes were drawn on the Sunday night.

Items were varied and included lots of camping and four-wheel-driving accessories.

Fulcrum Suspension Specialists were the corroboree's major sponsor and donated $2500 worth of products.

Nightly entertainment included the band Just Cruisin and a big screen to watch the football, capping off a great weekend.

Planning a major event like this takes a lot of hard work and our club is thankful that the Mitsubishi 4WD Owners Club of Qld did such a great job to keep not only our members but also the 600 other like-minded people at the event on the go for the whole weekend. We look forward to next year's event. To find out more about the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and the activities, email, bundy4wd@bigpond.com, visit www.bundaberg 4wdclub.com or catch them on Facebook or Instagram.