Four-wheel drive crashes north of Childers

Two RACQ LifeFlight helicopters responded to a serious crash near Childers today, after a four-wheel drive towing a trailer crashed.

Four patients were flown to hospital, with three taken to Bundaberg and one high school-aged girl transported to the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle was towing a trailer at the time of the serious crash, which happened northwest of Childers.

The Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters arrived and were assisted by crews from QAS, QPS and QFES.

A nearby road was closed by police, allowing the aircrafts to land as close to the patients as possible.

Two female adults and a primary school-aged boy were flown to Bundaberg Hospital, while the second chopper transported a high school-aged girl to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, as she had sustained upper body injuries.

All four patients were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

It comes after a fatal horror crash occurred last week north of Childers, involving a four-wheel drive which was towing a caravan. Tragically, a man passed away at the scene.

It comes after a horror crash occurred on the Bruce Highway last week, where a male driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle tragically lost his life.

The circumstances were similar with the man also driving a four-wheel drive which was towing a caravan, north of Childers.

Police are currently investigating the incident which occurred last week.