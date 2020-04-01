FOUR WEEKS FREE: Critical to be informed

TEAM EFFORT: The NewsMail's editorial, advertising and distribution teams are changing the way we work.

CORONAVIRUS has turned the world upside down for most of us.

We in the media are no different.

Here at the NewsMail we have significantly changed the way we do business as we adapt to the uncharted situation created by the pandemic.

Weeks ago we made the decision, as a public health measure, to close our Woondooma St office.

Shortly afterwards, the staff in our editorial and advertising departments made the switch to working from home.

And while we may not be in the office, our journos are as busy as ever, keeping readers informed about COVID-19, the weekend’s council elections and the other news happening in our community.

A special shout-out must go to our incredible distribution team, whose physically demanding days start while most of us are tucked up in bed soundly asleep.

They still are working at the office, but are following social distancing guidelines and have ramped up cleaning procedures to ensure the NewsMail gets safely delivered each and every day.

Without their daily grind, the news our journalists produce wouldn’t get to our readers, and they’re doing an exceptional job in these trying times.

The advertising team has also been busy developing ideas to help businesses in these difficult economic times, giving away free print advertising for Bundaberg region restaurants and cafes offering takeaway and home delivery services.

(To have your business included with the first two weeks free, please email your logo and trading details to Ingrid.Barham@news-mail.com.au.)

As a wider company, we’re donating $8 million in advertising to businesses in affected industries.

And from today, with the need to be informed as critical as ever, we are offering 28 days of digital access to the NewsMail and our sister papers across the country for free.

You will need to be quick as the offer expires soon.

Click here to find out more or phone 1800 253 306.