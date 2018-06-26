Mistake women are making about their breasts

SAGGY boobs is sadly a fear most women will have to face over the course of their lifetime.

And even though breasts are to be celebrated whatever their shape or size, there are a few things that most of us do everyday that could be causing our beloved boobs to sag prematurely.

Most women's breasts start to sag as we get older. It's a fact of life that we have to accept.

Dr. Kremer of Harley Street Aesthetics told Glamour that "as we get older, our skin becomes less elastic and thins so gravity has an easier time pulling us down."

Basically, there's no way to avoid losing that youthful lift.

But here are some habits you could easily break to keep your boobs looking lifted for longer.

Wearing the right bra size is important. Picture: iStock

Sleeping on your front

Yes it may be the most comfortable sleeping position, we get it.

Yet according to plastic surgeon Dr Kremer, this is actually the worst cause of prematurely saggy boobs.

It does make sense after all, sleeping with your breasts crushed against a mattress only causes the skin to stretch and loose elasticity.

But all is not lost, if you're determined not to give up of your favourite sleeping position then simply place a pillow underneath your breasts for support. You're welcome.

Crash Diets

How bad are crash diets? Let us count the ways …

Not only do faddy weight loss regimes wreak havoc on your metabolism but they also damage breasts' elasticity.

Dr Kremer said: "Each time you gain and lose weight, breast tissue becomes slacker, kind of like old tights." Sexy.

High-intensity cardio

No matter how supportive your sports bra is, Dr Kremer says that "the back-and-forth repetitive motions that happen when you run or do a similar workout can lead to a breakdown of breast collagen."

But let's be real, no doctor is going to recommend you give up your workouts.

Instead, Dr Kremer suggests breaking up your routine with other forms of exercise and highly recommends swimming because of its low-intensity.

But keep wearing a the sports bra, of course. They're non-negotiable.

Dodging the sunscreen

As if we needed another reason to slather ourselves in SPF each morning.

Yes not applying sunscreen to your chest means that the sun's rays break down collagen and damage the skin.

Seriously, the sun is not to be messed with - even if it can be a pain to apply every single day.

Wearing a bra 24/7

Yes this common misconception could actually be doing us more harm than good. But it's still subject to medical debate.

According to French researchers, wearing a bra long-term "weakens the muscles in the chest" and causes the breasts to droop."

But let's not discard everything we've ever been told about bras.

After all, the extra support stops them from bouncing around all day and sagging prematurely.

So while the jury is still out on this one, why not treat yourself to a skimpy cami-top and go bra-free? Your wardrobe will thank you.

Your smoking habit

This one has got to be the most unsurprising saggy boobs factor of the bunch.

It will come as no shock to anyone that "any amount of smoking weakens and ages skin by decreasing the blood supply to the skin surface."

If you're thinking of ditching the expensive habit, then why not use your boobs as an excuse?

But if you're among those with these boob-sagging habits, then all is not lost.

Here is some extra support on how you can fight premature drooping. Pun totally intended.

Chest exercises

Firm up the breast's tissue with specially targeted chest exercises.

Not only does weightlifting work wonders for weight loss but chest presses and push-ups also encourages collagen production in the skin.

Give Thermage a go

If breast sagginess is the top of your insecurities, then thermage is one non-surgical route you can go down.

The cosmetic skin tightening treatment uses radio waves to tight collagen and lift sagging skin.

Wearing the right bra size

Again, it may sound obvious but a recent study found that a third of women in the UK are wearing the wrong bra size.

Dr Kremer warns that a ill-fitting bra "can change the appearance of your breast and if your bra isn't supportive enough, it may cause them to sag or droop."

The doctor has spoken, you now have permission to go buy pretty new lingerie

This story was originally published on The Sun and is republished with permission.