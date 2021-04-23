Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to two crashes in Bundaberg on Thursday night.
Paramedics were called to two crashes in Bundaberg on Thursday night.
News

Four taken to hospital in separate crashes overnight

Geordi Offord
23rd Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency crews around Bundaberg were kept busy on Thursday night, responding to two crashes.

At 9.33pm crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Walker St and Takalvan St in Svensson Heights.

Two people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, one of them with arm and chest pain.

A third person declined transport to hospital.

Later at 11.01pm paramedics were called to another two-vehicle crash on Skyring St in Bundaberg East.

A man and woman were both taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The man with arm and side pain and the woman with neck pain.

More stories

LOOK UP: When Bundy can see meteor showers, supermoons

A whole new app experience coming your way

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Originally published as Four taken to hospital in separate crashes overnight

bundaberg qas qas bundaberg two-vehicle crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREAKED OUT: Driver clips man with car after verbal exchange

        Premium Content FREAKED OUT: Driver clips man with car after verbal exchange

        Crime The man told officers he had panicked and didn’t intend to hit the victim.

        Call for more focus on regions as house values boom

        Premium Content Call for more focus on regions as house values boom

        Property Regional housing markets increased in value more than those in capital cities last...

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This will mean changes to our local app