Emergency crews around Bundaberg were kept busy on Thursday night, responding to two crashes.

At 9.33pm crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Walker St and Takalvan St in Svensson Heights.

Two people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, one of them with arm and chest pain.

A third person declined transport to hospital.

Later at 11.01pm paramedics were called to another two-vehicle crash on Skyring St in Bundaberg East.

A man and woman were both taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The man with arm and side pain and the woman with neck pain.

Originally published as Four taken to hospital in separate crashes overnight