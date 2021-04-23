Four taken to hospital in separate crashes overnight
Emergency crews around Bundaberg were kept busy on Thursday night, responding to two crashes.
At 9.33pm crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Walker St and Takalvan St in Svensson Heights.
Two people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, one of them with arm and chest pain.
A third person declined transport to hospital.
Later at 11.01pm paramedics were called to another two-vehicle crash on Skyring St in Bundaberg East.
A man and woman were both taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
The man with arm and side pain and the woman with neck pain.
