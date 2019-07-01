Four taken to hospital after crash
TWO children and two adults were taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at Norville.
The two-car collision happened on Miller St about 7.15pm Sunday.
A eight-year-old boy was treated for a neck injury and back pain. A nine-year-old was not injured but take to hospital as a precaution.
Paramedics also treated and took a 27-year-old woman with an ankle to hospital and a 35-year-old man suffering back pain and was also hospitalised.
Police are investigations the circumstance of the crash.