Four taken to hospital after crash

Four people were taken to hospital after Norville crash overnight. Jason Dougherty

TWO children and two adults were taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at Norville.

The two-car collision happened on Miller St about 7.15pm Sunday.

A eight-year-old boy was treated for a neck injury and back pain. A nine-year-old was not injured but take to hospital as a precaution.

Paramedics also treated and took a 27-year-old woman with an ankle to hospital and a 35-year-old man suffering back pain and was also hospitalised.

Police are investigations the circumstance of the crash.