The scene of the crash.

FOUR people are being taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Bundaberg.

At 1.24pm a call was received about the smash.

A gold Mazda and a silver sedan were left with crumpled bonnets after the Johnston St.

Traffic was blocked off via the north with cars redirected through the Sugarland Tavern carpark.

Three ambulance crews attended the scene and the four patients taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.