Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scene outside a Yoga studio in Florida where four people have been wounded and a gunman shot himself. Picture: via FirstCoastNews
Scene outside a Yoga studio in Florida where four people have been wounded and a gunman shot himself. Picture: via FirstCoastNews
Crime

Four shot, one dead in Florida yoga class

by Jamie Seidel
3rd Nov 2018 9:18 AM

FLORIDA police have confirmed four people were shot at a yoga studio by an gunman who then turned his weapon on himself.

Tallahassee City spokeswoman Alison Faris told local media the shooter is dead, and four wounded have been rushed to hospital.

First Coast News reports a witness saw a man run into a bar hyperventilating, followed shortly after by a blood-splattered man. The witness said two or three other people followed, seeking assitence.

They described a tall bearded man had been inside the Hot Yoga Studio 'acting strange' before opening fire on a class.

"The man with blood on his head told the patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped before the shooter then shot himself," First Coast News reports.

No details on the state of the injured has yet been released.

Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for the position of Florida's governor, said he is returning to the city and is communication with law enforcement officials.

MORE TO COME

america death murder editors picks florida four shot dead yoga

Top Stories

    FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    premium_icon FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    Environment THOUSANDS of hunks of rubbish including eight mattresses, four broken toilets, two car batteries and 3500 pieces of plastic have been dragged out of the river.

    Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    premium_icon Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    Crime Driver rolled his car and blew .183 in Bargara

    Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    premium_icon Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    Politics Support for plan to boost industry and grow jobs

    Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    premium_icon Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    News Mr Lakey said the site will bring in tourists to the region

    Local Partners