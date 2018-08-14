Four people, two teens arrested after courthouse brawl

Four people have been arrested after a number of public brawls unraveled outside the Bundaberg Courthouse this morning.

Inspector Pat Swindells told media earlier today police had been called several times to reports of "disturbance" and "altercations" outside the courthouse.

"From my understanding, there was about five to six people involved, however a number of them ran away from the scene when they heard police approaching," Insp Swindells said.

It is understood the first fight that broke out ended before officers arrived on scene.

A bit later, the same brawl continued.

At least five people were involved.

Insp Swindells said investigations were continuing, with a number of people assisting police with their inquiries.