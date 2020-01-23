Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Breaking

Four people trapped at swimming hole

by Grace Mason
23rd Jan 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPERT swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped on the far side of Josephine Falls just north of Innisfail.

Emergency services were called to the popular swimming hole just after 3pm following reports the group was stuck on the northern side of the waterway and needed assistance.

 

FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial reports were two people were located upstream and two were downstream.

He said there were no reports of injuries and technicians were in the water attempting to reach them.

More details to come.

josephine falls swimmers trapped water rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for pair who may be armed after Wide Bay robbery

        Police hunt for pair who may be armed after Wide Bay robbery

        Crime Detectives investigating the armed robbery of a cafe and a string of other offences have released the identities of two people they want to speak to.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 4:45 PM
        Big read: A summary of January’s council meeting

        premium_icon Big read: A summary of January’s council meeting

        News Did you miss the council meeting? We’ve covered the key moments, comments, and...

        Three Bundy homes targeted by sticky-fingered thieves

        premium_icon Three Bundy homes targeted by sticky-fingered thieves

        Crime Police investigating as range of items stolen

        Why the 2020 council election will bring a shake-up

        premium_icon Why the 2020 council election will bring a shake-up

        Opinion Edwina Rowan weighs in on local government election