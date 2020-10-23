Four people police want to speak to

Police are looking to speak to these four people.

Police are looking to speak to these four people.

POLICE are hoping the four people pictured may be able to help in four separate investigations.

If you can help, call Policelink on 131 444 and give the relevant reference number.

Police are hoping to speak to this person following an incident in Childers.

1. Break-and-enter incident

Police believe the person in the picture above may be able to help with an investigation into a break-and-enter on Churchill St, Childers, on Wednesday, October 7 at about 4.45am.

QP number QP2002082559.

Police are hoping this man could help into an investigation into an incident on Queen St, North Bundaberg.

2. Fuel drive-off incident

Police are hoping the man in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a fuel drive-off offence at Queen St, North Bundaberg, on Thursday, October 1.

The incident happened around 5.30pm.

QP number: QP2002052329.

Police are hoping this person could help with investigations into an incident on Maryborough St.

3. Stealing offence

Police are hoping the person in the picture above can help in investigations into a stealing from a person offence.

The incident happened around 1.45pm on Friday, October 2, on Maryborough St.

QP number: QP2002053864

Police hope to speak to this person regarding an incident on Woongarra St.

4. Shop steal offence

Police believe the person pictured above can help with investigations into a shop steal offence that happened on Tuesday, September 29 at about 7.35am.

The incident happened on Woongarra St.

QP number: QP2002032243.