Four people police want to speak to
POLICE are hoping the four people pictured may be able to help in four separate investigations.
If you can help, call Policelink on 131 444 and give the relevant reference number.
1. Break-and-enter incident
Police believe the person in the picture above may be able to help with an investigation into a break-and-enter on Churchill St, Childers, on Wednesday, October 7 at about 4.45am.
QP number QP2002082559.
2. Fuel drive-off incident
Police are hoping the man in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a fuel drive-off offence at Queen St, North Bundaberg, on Thursday, October 1.
The incident happened around 5.30pm.
QP number: QP2002052329.
3. Stealing offence
Police are hoping the person in the picture above can help in investigations into a stealing from a person offence.
The incident happened around 1.45pm on Friday, October 2, on Maryborough St.
QP number: QP2002053864
4. Shop steal offence
Police believe the person pictured above can help with investigations into a shop steal offence that happened on Tuesday, September 29 at about 7.35am.
The incident happened on Woongarra St.
QP number: QP2002032243.