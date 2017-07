Paramedics rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash today.

FOUR patients were treated on the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Bundaberg today.

The four occupants suffered minor injuries but were not taken to hospital.

The crash happened about 7.30am along Moorlands Rd, Moorland.

About 7pm yesterday there was a two-vehicle crash at Horton.

One car rolled over and the woman inside suffered minor injuries.

Nobody was taken to hospital.