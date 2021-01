QAS called to crash in Bundaberg North. Photo: File.

QAS called to crash in Bundaberg North. Photo: File.

Paramedics have taken four people to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patients were hospitalised in a stable condition.

The incident happened on Hinkler Avenue and Hanbury St at 3.14pm.

MORE STORIES