Bundaberg court house

Four people to front Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Crystal Jones

15th Sep 2020 7:00 AM

THE following people will appear in court today:

Groth, Michael Justin
Johnson, Wesley Martin
Moore, Bruce George
Smith, Juanita Joy