Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
News

Four people to front Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

Crystal Jones
by
15th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
THE following people will appear in court today:

  • Groth, Michael Justin 
  • Johnson, Wesley Martin
  • Moore, Bruce George
  • Smith, Juanita Joy
Bundaberg News Mail

