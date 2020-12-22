Four people charged over illegal campfire on Fraser

07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen

Four people have been charged with unlawfully lighting fires on K'Gari (Fraser Island) following a joint investigation involving Queensland Police and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS).

Police alleged on October 14, QPWS rangers on K'Gari were alerted to an illegal campfire within the Duling Camp Zone of Eastern Beach, north of Orange Creek.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said rangers attended and located a campfire that was covered in sand though still radiating heat.

"Native vegetation in close proximity had caught alight and started a wildfire to the north west of the camp site," the spokesperson said.

"This wildfire subsequently took hold and over the following weeks burned extensive parts of the world heritage listed island."

Over 50 per cent of Fraser Island has been scorched as a massive bush fires continue to consume the island. Pic: Sarah Marshall

In total, it is estimated this fire has burned approximately 87,000 hectares of the Island and required extensive firefighting efforts to bring under control.

On December 21, detectives from Maryborough CIB charged four people in relation to lighting an unauthorised campfire which was not properly extinguished.

A 24-year-old Warwick man has been charged with the unlawful lighting of a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

A 21-year-old Rosenthal Heights man, a 24-year-old Rosenthal Heights man and a 23-year-old Massie man have been charged with one count each of the unlawful lighting of fires.

They will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 21.

A 17-year-old boy will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.