Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four pedestrians hit by car in Melbourne

26th Jun 2018 5:53 PM

A CAR has crashed into several pedestrians on a street in Melbourne's CBD.

The "exact degrees" of the victims' injuries are not yet known, according to emergency services.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said authorities were investigating "after a vehicle struck around four pedestrians" on A'Beckett Street, near Queen Street and Market Street in the CBD, just after 5pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly abandoned the car and fled on foot. He is yet to be located. Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

The affected pedestrians are being treated for injuries. The incident is not believed to be terror related.

editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    WITNESS TELLS: 'I jumped into the dam to try and save him'

    premium_icon WITNESS TELLS: 'I jumped into the dam to try and save him'

    News WITNESS Daniel Wood has told of how a tragic crash, where a man in his 50s lost his life today, unfolded.

    'SKIN-CRAWLING': 'Did you know men are watching you?'

    premium_icon 'SKIN-CRAWLING': 'Did you know men are watching you?'

    Opinion How a skin-crawling experience left me questioning my safety

    Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

    Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

    Business THIS product is earning Woolies a crazy amount of money.

    Local Partners