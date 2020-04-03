Menu
Four patients transported to hospital after rollover

Zachary O'Brien
3rd Apr 2020 9:31 AM
FOUR patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a single vehicle rollover in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene of the incident on Newlands and Turpentine Rds, North Gregory, at 5.21am.

Paramedics assessed five patients, though one did not require transport to hospital.

The other four patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, though there was no further information on the nature or extent of injuries.

