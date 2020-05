Paramedics were called to Windermere last night after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

FOUR patients were assessed by paramedics after a vehicle crashed into a tree at Windermere at 9.21pm yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews attended the scene at Ashfield and Elliott Heads Rds.

Of the four patients assessed at the scene, one was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, while the other three declined transport.