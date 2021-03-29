Four new COVID cases in Qld

Queensland has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

While six are overseas acquired cases, four were the result of community transmission.

The worrying development has triggered a snap three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane from 5pm on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said two of the latest cases were connected to the existing cluster, announced last week.

A 26-year-old Stafford man was the first to be diagnosed, before he passed it onto a friend.

Dr Young said she believed two of the latest cases were work colleagues of the mate, revealed on Sunday night to be Lachlan Simpson.

"I believe one of them was also a housemate but that's not been confirmed," she said.

"Remember, we only received this information late yesterday (Sunday) so we are just going through all of that now."

Health authorities are now also scrambling to link the other two positive cases.

"They will, of course, end up being linked," Dr Young said.

"We will work it through but but at the moment I need to wait for the genome sequence."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said she and contact tracers were working hard to link the four cases. Picture: Richard Walker

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said she would be contacting her NSW counterpart on Monday as the two unknown cases had been to Byron Bay while infectious.

Queensland Health have yet to release the dates of when they were there.

Dr Young said more positive cases were likely in the coming days because the two work colleagues of Mr Simpson had been infectious before they went into quarantine.

"We need to get as many people in quarantine as possible," she said.

One of the positive cases from the latest cluster had also recently travelled to Gladstone in central Queensland.

However, Dr Young said it was too soon to know whether the city would face tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

"We need to find out what venues the gentleman went to while he was there before we can make that call," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said because of the number of people who had now been infectious in the community, the list of hotspot venues across the state was going to be extensive, particularly in Greater Brisbane.

"We have to act swiftly,"she said.

The premier apologised for the inconvenience the snap lockdown was going to cause people, particularly in the lead-up to Easter, but said health had to come first.

"I didn't sleep last night so I am very worried," she said.

When asked if the lockdown would extend beyond the three days, Ms Palaszczuk said she hoped not.

"It's going to depend on how our contact tracers go over the next 24 hours," she said.

There were 11,624 tests conducted on 6,130 people in Queensland on Sunday.

Most of those were on people from the Greater Brisbane area.

Dr Young urged anyone in the region with symptoms to come forward and get tested.

Originally published as Four new COVID cases in Qld