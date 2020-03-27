Four more cases in Wide Bay as total hits 16

THE Wide Bay has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state’s total surpasses 550 patients.

The region’s case number increased by four today.

Contact tracing is underway for the 62 new cases across the state.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

According to Queensland Health, the majority of the state’s cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Health authorities are urging everyone to practice social distancing, public gatherings and good hygiene.

Symptoms reported in identified cases of COVID-19 include fever, a cough, fatigue, sore throat and shortness of breath.

A fever clinic has been established at the Bundaberg Hospital for testing.

However, testing is also only possible if you are experiencing the relevant symptoms.

Speaking to the NewsMail previously, a Queensland Health spokesman said if Wide Bay residents met the testing criteria, clinical staff wearing personal protective equipment would test temperature, oxygen saturation, pulse and respiration.

“If people do not have any symptoms there is no testing that can be done to predict if you will become unwell,” the spokesman said.

Queenslanders are eligible for testing if they have been overseas in the last 14 days and have a fever or respiratory symptoms; or have been in close contact with a confirmed novel coronavirus case.

Authorities are urging people to wash their hands correctly, as it remains the “gold standard” of health advice against viruses.

Anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

For more details, phone 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).