Four months on side

An aerial shot of the ex-HMAS Tobruk after it was scuttled last week. Contributed

FOUR months have passed since the failed scuttling of the Ex-HMAS Tobruk off the coast of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, and the fate of the wreck still remains in murky waters.

The scuttling, described as a "devastating failure” by Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, has left dive operators and the public in the dark, as questions as to whether the wreck will be righted or not remain unanswered.

The NewsMail yesterday sought answers from Queensland Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch, who said a decision would be made soon after report results are released.

No dates or decisions were detailed in the Ms Enoch's response.

"We are currently awaiting the results of an independent dive assessment recently conducted on site, and look forward to providing an announcement regarding the Tobruk very soon,” Ms Enoch said.

"I thank the region's dive and tourism operators, and the wider community, for their patience.”

Ms Enoch did not answer questions on when dive operators would be approved to take tourists the site, why the Government had not maintained communication with the community or affected parties, or whether the ship was damaged during scuttling.

Despite several rounds of questions from the NewsMail to the Department of Environment and Science, no definite answers have been given.

A department spokesperson last week said no decision had been made, and for reporters to contact the department in one month, whoch would be close to five months since the Tobruk was sunk on its starboard side.

Lady Musgrave Experience dive operator Brett Lakey on Saturday said since the scuttling he had "one phone call” from officials, and was disappointed at the lack of communication and decisions from the department.

"It is disappointing because of the scope of the work that was needed to prepare the ship for scuttling in the first place,” Mr Lakey said.

"We've had a lot of dive clubs that want to come up and dive the site but we can't commit .... unfortunately the wreck is not allowed to be dived, so we can't bring business to the region.”