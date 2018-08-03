Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning.
A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning. Brett Wortman
News

Four-metre sinkhole turns Bruce Hwy into 'nightmare'

Matty Holdsworth
by
3rd Aug 2018 9:28 AM

A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the sinkhole, on the Caloundra Road off ramp, which triggered an emergency closure.

"There was an emergency closure of the Caloundra Road Interchange on-ramp to the Bruce Highway northbound," the department reported.

"A three-four metre depression formed on the on-ramp."

Caloundra Towing company said it had caused the road to "collapse".

Motorist Steven Adam said the Bruce Hwy, Caloundra Road and Steve Irwin Way were "nightmares" this morning.

Traffic flow was heavily affected in both directions on the Bruce Hwy which only re-opened at 8.30am.

Related Items

bruce highway department of transport and main roads editors picks roadworks sunkhole sunshine coast towing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Crazy cat lady' ordered to rehome 65 felines in 30 days

    premium_icon 'Crazy cat lady' ordered to rehome 65 felines in 30 days

    Pets & Animals ACCIDENTAL crazy cat lady makes a plea for help with the animals she loves.

    $26 million health project given green light

    premium_icon $26 million health project given green light

    News 10-year multi-stage masterplan approved

    Bundy child care owner hasn't been paid in five weeks

    premium_icon Bundy child care owner hasn't been paid in five weeks

    News Educator Jasmin Sharpe calls out issues with Child Care Subsidy

    Welfare crackdown on lazy jobseekers

    premium_icon Welfare crackdown on lazy jobseekers

    Politics Crackdown on jobseekers who sabotage applications to stay on dole.

    Local Partners