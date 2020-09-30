Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

Four men have faced court on various charges that arose following a protest in Byron Bay.

FOUR men who were charged following a "freedom" protest in Byron Bay have faced court.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town on the morning of September 5 as part of the "Freedom Walk" protest, defying a police direction against the gathering.

Tyagarah man Liam Robert Munday, 36, pleaded not guilty to hindering police in the execution of their duty, wilfully obstructing an officer and resisting police.

Alistair Larmour, 43, of Main Arm, pleaded not guilty to resisting police and Mullumbimby man Zack Alexander Simmons, 21, pleaded not guilty to wilfully obstructing and resisting police.

For the three men, who were self-represented, their bail conditions include that they must not go east of the Pacific Highway between Wooyung and Lennox Head.

Mr Larmour, an organic macadamia farmer, told the court he would like to seek a bail variation so he can enter Byron Bay to conduct business.

Mr Simmons told the court he'd also like to be allowed to enter the town, but neither had given adequate notice to the prosecution so that proposed variation will be considered at a later date.

Mr Munday, who appeared in court barefoot and with a bandaged nose, repeatedly interrupted Magistrate Karen Stafford and claimed he "technically didn't agree" to his bail conditions.

On his bail documents, there is a signature above his name.

Mr Munday had scrawled on the document that he would "conditionally accept" the "contract" if police could "prove that I, Liam the living human being, is the surety of the trust that is Liam Robert Munday".

He also said police must prove that he "did not act within" his "constitutional rights and supersede the authority of the NSW Police Force by acting as a commonwealth official to serve and protect the people".

Meanwhile Byangum man Shay Alexander McRae, 45, who wore a suit and military medals, pleaded not guilty to his charge of failing to comply with a requirement under a COVID-19 Public Health Order.

Police will allege Mr McRae breached the order by being a part of an "unlawful assembly of more than 20 persons" in Railway Park about 11am.

All men were self-represented and are due back in court on November 16.