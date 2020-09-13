Four killed in horror 12 hours on roads

An elderly couple has died after a horror crash south of Townsville this afternoon, taking the region's road toll to four deaths in just over 12 hours.

A witness at the scene said paramedics rendered CPR on the couple after their vehicle was involved in a four-car smash near Mount Surround about 12.30pm.

Paramedics worked on the elderly man for several minutes but he could not be saved. The elderly woman died a short time later.

Another man who was cut from his four-wheel drive was to be driven to Townsville University Hospital.

An elderly couple died at the scene of the Mount Surround crash. Picture: Townsville Bulletin



The crash comes after a person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash, including one car that has rolled over, on the Bruce Highway at Yabulu about 9.15am.

One person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville.



One person was assessed for critical injuries but died at the scene. A woman with lower limb injuries was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious but stable condition and a third stable person declined transport to hospital.

The scene of the Yabulu crash.



The crash occurred north of the petrol station at Yabulu.

Police closed the Bruce Highway in both directions at Yabulu for several hours. It was reopened about noon.

The scene of the fatal crash at Yabulu. Picture: 7 News Townsville/Twitter



The crash follows the death of a man in Cairns who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment overnight.

Emergency services were called to Benn Street in Brinsmead where a man, who was driving the car, was assessed for critical injuries and died at the scene.

A woman in her 30s, who was a passenger, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

On the Gold Coast, a motorcyclist was treated for life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car overnight.

Police were called to the serious crash in Surfers Paradise about 12.30am Sunday, after a Toyota Prius travelling north on Ferny Ave collided with a motorcycle travelling south, at the intersection of Cavill Ave.

The rider, a 30-year-old Surfers Paradise man, sustained significant facial injuries and was treated by critical care paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Surfers Paradise man, was not physically injured.

Also on the Gold Coast, a group of teenagers were treated by paramedics after a car crashed into a power poll in Elanora.

Scenes from a crash on the Gold Coast that left four teens injured and one fighting for his life. Picture: 7 News



Critical care responded to the single-vehicle crash into a pole on Guineas Creek Road and Wilpark Crescent at 9.50pm.

Four patients were treated at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy sustained a serious head injury and was taken in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Another 16-year-old boy was initially trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

He sustained leg injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle and a third 16-year-old passenger were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

Anyone who witnessed any of these crashes or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Also in the state's southeast, there were 40-minute delays to enter Bribie Island after a crash on the Bribie Bridge.

The Bribie Bridge crash. Picture: Facebook/Moreton Alert/6 News Moreton Bay



Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on the Bribie Bridge at 9.54am Sunday.

As of 11am, traffic was backed up to Ningi and island-bound motorists were experiencing 40 minute delays.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries reported.

A man in his 30s was treated for neck pain and another person in their 20s is in a stable condition.

Originally published as Four killed in horror 12 hours on roads