Four injured in car rollover

CRASH: Four people were injured after a car left the road and rolled at Watalgan. Jason Dougherty

EMERGENCY services raced to help four people after a single-car crash at Watalgan, north-west of Bundaberg, last night.

Four patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital stable with non-life threatening injuries after the car they were travelling in rolled and came to rest on its side off Watalgan Rd about 6.40pm.

Paramedics assessed all four people travelling in the car and they were all taken to hospital.

One patient did not sustain any serious injuries, a female patient sustained neck and shoulder pain, another female patient had an arm injury and a male patient was suffering from wrist pain.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.