A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people.
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people.
Five hospitalised, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
17th Mar 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:04 PM
FIVE people, including two children under 10, have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the four-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes at Landsborough at 11.15am, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Seven people were assessed on the scene.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 30s, as well as a child and a baby, have been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

One lane is blocked and delays are expected. Drivers in the area have reported seeing traffic backed up to Sippy Downs.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

